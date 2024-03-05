Peacock will start streaming Lionsgate movies like in 2024

Peacock has signed a multi-year deal to stream Lionsgate movies, starting in 2024. The agreement starts with the studio’s 2022 schedule and the first film that will hit Peacock as part of the deal is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage.

Some other Lionsgate movies that will also end up on Peacock for an exclusive streaming period include popular choices like John Wick: Chapter 4, Borderlands and Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The deal also includes Expendables 4, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and White Bird: A Wonder Story. It is a good variety of entertainment.

Peacock won’t get these first, though, as they’ll go between various platforms in the coming years. They’ll initially stream on Starz, and then they will be available to watch for free on The Roku Channel.

Peacock also announced that three movies from Universal Pictures will debut as streaming exclusives in 2023. These include The Killer, John Woo’s remake of his classic 1989 thriller. Also Praise This and Shooting Stars, a LeBron James biopic covering his years as a high school basketball player. Peacock is clearly making plans to compete in the streaming space, but only time will tell if it is enough to compete with the likes of Netflix and HBO Max.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

