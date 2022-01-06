Peacock to stream NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympics coverage

Remember the Summer Games in Tokyo? it feels like it was just yesterday. Well, now the Winter Olympics are here for you to enjoy. Watching all of the events typically requires jumping between several channels and platforms to see it all, but this time, you’ll be able to check out everything in one place. Peacock Premium members can stream all of NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympics coverage this time.

The platform will host live streams of every event from all 15 sports, which includes those aired on broadcast and cable, as well as the full replays. You will also be able to catch the opening and closing ceremonies, NBC’s daily primetime show, studio programming, documentaries, and much more. The competition coverage starts on February 2nd and the Opening Ceremony takes place in Beijing two days later. The Winter Olympics conclude on February 20th. There should be a lot of great events to watch and that should make fans happy. They are hoping this will get them some extra subscribers.

Peacock Premium usually costs $5 per month, though Comcast subscribers get an ad-supported version at no extra cost. Peacock users can stream other live sports as well, including Premier League soccer games for soccer fans.

Source Engadget

