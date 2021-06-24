Peacock is coming to Amazon Fire TV and tablets

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform is headed to Amazon devices at long last. Starting on Thursday, June 24th, you will be able to download the Peacock app on your Fire TV and Fire tablet products. This includes the entire Fire TV lineup, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick Lite.

When it launches, you can use Amazon’s voice assistant to open the Peacock app. It has full Alexa title integration to coming later in the year. Once that functionality is available, you will be able to use your Alexa Voice Remote to navigate the entire Peacock library. They also announced that NBCUniversal network apps from channels like Bravo and NBC Sports are also making their way to Amazon devices.

On Thursday, Peacock will be available on almost every piece of streaming hardware. You can download the app on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as Apple and Android devices, and also smart TVs from LG, Vizio and Samsung.

Peacock offers three tiers to subscribe to: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. All come with at least 7,500 hours of programming, including the first two seasons of The Office. You can pay $5 per month to watch these episodes and another $5 monthly to do so without ads. The more expensive tiers also give you access to live sports and next-day availability of current NBC shows. Not a bad price for that.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals