Peacock comes to the PlayStation 4 on July 20th

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock will be rolling out across the US tomorrow, and NBC is still adding new devices to the list that Peacock will stream on. Sony fans will love hearing that beginning July 20th, Peacock will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. You will have access to the free, $5, and $10 subscription tiers, and Peacock will curate a row featuring available content.

“As we bring Peacock to our fans wherever they consume media, device partners like PlayStation are invaluable in giving people even more places to watch the programming they’ve come to enjoy,” said NBCUniversal content distribution chairman Matt Bond. “We look forward to Peacock being at the forefront of the PlayStation experience.”

As well as the PS4 and NBCUniversal’s mobile apps and website, Peacock will be available on Android TV and Chromecast and LG and Vizio TVs. The service will use NBC’s catalog of existing content (like The Office for instance), plus originals and shows from Showtime, CBS, and the CW. It will also stream Premier League matches. There should be a lot of content here. Enough to satisfy most viewers. So if you use a PS4, this will give you so0mething to look forward to.

Source Engadget

