PayPal could buy Pinterest

It looks like PayPal is in late-stage talks to acquire Pinterest. According to Reuters, the company made a $45 billion offer on Wednesday to buy the social network. News of the potential sale was actually first reported by Bloomberg earlier. They pegged the value of the deal at approximately $39 billion, and also noted that PayPal planned to finance it mostly through stock.

PayPal’s interest in Pinterest may seem strange, but an acquisition could help the company gain a foothold in the growing social commerce space. And of course, we know that this is an area where Pinterest has been an active player since back in 2015. You can also say that Pinterest is also a safe purchase. After all, it has managed to avoid many of the problems that have plagued Facebook and Twitter over the last several years. So it makes sense.

You may have also noticed that PayPal has spent much of the past year and a half expanding outside of its traditional wheelhouse. As an example, it recently spent $2.7 billion to solidify its presence in the buy-now-pay-later space and has gotten into cryptocurrency trading in a big way as well. It looks like it is still expanding even further.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals