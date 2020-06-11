We have an awesome pay what you want deal in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, the Pay What You Want: The Legendary Learn to Code Bundle.
You decide how much you would like to pay for the Pay What You Want: The Legendary Learn to Code Bundle for.
Here is what is included in the bundle:
- Learn How To Code: Google’s Go Programming Language
- The Complete Front-End Web Development Course
- Angular 7: Practical Guide
- Git Complete: The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide
- Complete Java Masterclass: Become an Android App Developer
- Become a Web Developer: Learn the Fundamentals of Ruby
- C# Fundamentals: Learn Coding for Game Development
- Beginning SQL: Store & Query Your Data
- Discover jQuery: Create Interactive Websites
- Web Scraping with Python & BeautifulSoup
- Build Web Applications with React
- The Complete Python Data Visualization Course
- HTML5 Game Development for Beginners with Phaser
You can find out more information on this great deal on the Pay What You Want: The Legendary Learn to Code Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.