Paul George debuts PlayStation 5 sneakers

There were some pictures showing two PlayStation 5-themed pairs of Paul George’s Nike shoes that showed up on Instagram in March, but tonight he is wearing the white pair in a game. Plus Nike has announced that this PG 5 PlayStation 5 shoe will go on sale later this month for $120.

You can get a pair in “select” global regions starting on May 14th, and they will be released in North America on May 27th. We have no word on how much supply there will be, although they will go on sale via Nike.com, the SNKRS app and at certain retail locations, so maybe we can actually get a pair.

According to Nike and Sony, designers from both companies collaborated to make these shoes, even before the console had been announced. So they relied on SIE Art Director Yujin Morisawa’s “artistic vision and creative ethos” for the PS5 to inspire the shoes. They have PlayStation shapes along the upper, and reference’s to the PS5’s design on the upper and outsoles.

At $120 they’re a lot cheaper than many Nike shoes at launch. They are certainly cheaper than the console itself. If you haven’t been able to score a console, maybe you can score these.

Source Engadget

