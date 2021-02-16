Parler is back online

Over a month after it was cut off from the internet by Amazon, ‘free speech’ social network Parler has announced that it’s back online. In a press release, the company said its new backend is “built on sustainable, independent technology and not reliant on ‘Big Tech’ for its operations.”

The website arrives more functional than it was when it partly came back online in mid-January. You can also see links to download the Parler’s mobile app, but tapping those does nothing since neither Apple nor Google have allowed the company back on their app stores. See, that’s the ugly “big tech” problem.

After the January 6th Capitol riot, Amazon suspended Parler’s AWS access on January 10th for violating its terms of service. Amazon, Apple and Google distanced themselves from Parler after saying that the rioters at the Capitol attack had used the platform to organize the incident.

Parler sued the company on antitrust grounds and asked a federal court to force Amazon to restore its service while the case played out. But a federal judge denied this. Legal drama isn’t the only thing that’s been happening behind the scenes at Parler. Earlier this month, it came out that the company’s board of directors had fired CEO John Matze at the behest of Republican political donor Rebekah Mercer.

Hopefully, it can stay online this time.

Source Engadget

