Paramount+ to replace CBS All Access on March 4th

CBS All Access will be no more very soon. In name, at least. ViacomCBS has revealed that Paramount+, its expansion, and rebranding of All Access, will launch in the US on March 4th. The streaming service will hit Nordic countries on March 25th, Australia in mid-2021, and Canada later in the year (Canadians will see the rebrand right away).

Paramount+ is an attempt to compete with NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Disney+, HBO Max, and other network-specific rivals. All Access was originally focused on CBS and internet-only originals, but this new offering includes shows from a host of ViacomCBS channels as well as Paramount’s movie library. Basically this gives people a reason to subscribe beyond following the latest Star Trek series.

We will see if it works or not. There’s a much larger catalog, but competitors have powerful exclusives for popular classics like The Office and Friends. And maybe people have subscription fatigue at this point. After all, people may only be willing to sign up for so many services. Paramount+ is an easier sell than CBS All Access, but it might be too much for someone already struggling to afford their queues on other services. They are hoping it works and people come.

Source Engadget

