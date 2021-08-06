Paramount+ is getting 14 South Park movies

It has been two decades since the release of Bigger, Longer and Uncut, the first and only South Park movie to date. But get ready for a lot more. Trey Parker and Matt Stone will produce 14 direct-to-streaming films for Paramount+ as part of a new deal they signed with ViacomCBS to keep the show on Comedy Central through 2027. Bloomberg says that the agreement is worth more than $900 million over six years.

Parker and Stone haven’t made a movie together since 2004’s Team America: World Police so this is big news for fans. The first two films included in their ViacomCBS deal will arrive later this year. Stone said that he and Parker plan to expand the world of South Park by using the movies as an opportunity to introduce new characters and ideas.

The deal doesn’t include streaming rights to the South Park TV series though. Viacom licensed those to WarnerMedia in 2019, and that agreement is still in effect. But since they made a $900 million investment, it is likely that they will attempt to bring the series to Paramount+ eventually.

ViacomCBS executive Chris McCarthy hinted at this in the press release saying, “Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” he said. “Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+.”

