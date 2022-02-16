Paramount+ hits 32.8 million subscribers

ViacomCBS changed its name today to Paramount Global. In an investor presentation on Tuesday, the company announced that its streaming service, Paramount+, hit 32.8 million subscribers in the last quarter of 2021. It’s a huge milestone, placing it ahead of Peacock (which has 9 million paid subscribers), as well as other smaller platforms like ESPN+ (17 million subscribers) and Discovery+ (which has 20 million subscribers).

Current Paramount Plus subscribers will be able to watch Showtime on the app itself, for an extra fee. Instead of paying for Showtime’s standalone streaming app ($10.99 a month), users can bundle Paramount and Showtime together, for either $12 a month, or $15 a month ad-free. “Within Paramount+, it will be seamless to sign up for Showtime, and easier than ever to discover great shows. You’ll be able to simply upgrade your Paramount+ subscription to a bundle that includes the Showtime service and then view all that content in a single user experience,” Tom Ryan, head of streaming at Paramount, said.

It’s not a bad deal for existing subscribers. Also, the app will soon be the exclusive home for all Paramount movies, starting in 2024. It’s not surprising since all the streaming platforms are getting exclusive content to gain an edge. And Netflix’s growth rate is slowing, which may be a positive sign for competitors. The new exclusivity deal and bundle with Showtime should ensure that Paramount Plus will have a steady stream of new content to keep viewers happy. Hopefully it works.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Deadline

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals