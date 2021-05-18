Paramount+ adds Brazil’s top soccer league to its live sports content

Paramount+ is about to give you access to another soccer league. It will be the US English-language broadcaster for the Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Brazil’s top league, until 2023. Beginning on May 29th, all 380 Brasileirão matches will stream on Paramount+ for each of the next three seasons. CBS Sports will show highlights and other coverage on CBS Sports HQ, as well as its website and the app. So if you are a fan, this is great news.

The deal brings the number of live soccer matches available on Paramount+ each year to more than 1,400. That is an impressive number. They certainly have your soccer league matches covered, which is a good reason to use the service. Along with Brasileirão, the platform holds the rights to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, the National Women’s Soccer League, CONCACAF national team competitions (including some USA World Cup qualifiers), Italy’s Serie A and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol.

That’s a very solid lineup for fans, but right now soccer fans have a lot of choice when it comes to streaming services in the US. ESPN+ just added Spain’s La Liga to its impressive line up, while Peacock has rights to the English Premier League.

