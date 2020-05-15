Paper Mario: The Origami King hits Nintendo Switch on July 17th

Nintendo has announced a new Paper Mario game, and you won’t have to wait long to play it. Paper Mario: The Origami King will launch on the Switch console on July 17th. Great news!

I’m sure there will be a lot of paper-related puns. This time around Bowser isn’t the bad guy. The Origami King features a new ring-based combat system that Nintendo promises will put your puzzle-solving skills to the test and challenge you.

The Origami King will be the first Paper Mario game for the Switch. While, Paper Mario: Color Splash, came out in 2016 on the Wii U. Nintendo reportedly plans to remaster “most” of its Mario back catalog this year to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros, so we may also see Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario 3D World remasters this year. The July release is a great time since all Nintendo had on its summer release slate was the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield too.

One thing is for sure. It is a good time to be a Mario fan if you own a Nintendo Switch. We don’t have long to wait for this game to arrive on the latest console.

