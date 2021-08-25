Pac-Man and PAW Patrol arcade machines for kids

Obviously, it is never too early for an arcade machine. And so, Arcade1Up is hoping to bring the joy of arcades to the next generation with its latest lineup of cabinets. The first two machines in the Arcade1Up Jr. line are Pac-Man and PAW Patrol. The former includes 3 arcade classics: Pac-Man, Galaga and Dig Dug. The PAW Patrol system has Chase is in a Race, PAW Patrol Off Duty and PAW Patrol Pups on the Go!

The cabinets are aimed at kids aged four to eight. They stand three feet tall and have large buttons to help kids get that high score. The games also include a way to slow down the action and other features (like unlimited lives for instance) to help young gamers out. Each machine has an eight-inch monitor and it’s ready to play right out of the box. No quarters needed.



Arcade1Up also wants to bring the arcade experience to gamers’ homes by re-releasing classic cabinets such as NBA Jam, The Simpsons and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.The Pac-Man system will be available on October 15th and the PAW Patrol cabinet will go on sale on November 15th. You can buy the arcade machines, which start at $280, from a variety of retailers. Get your kid started early.

Source Engadget

