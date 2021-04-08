Pac-Man 99 battle royale launches on Nintendo Switch

Back in 2019 Nintendo launched Tetris 99 as a free battle royale game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers before trying out Super Mario Bros. 35 temporarily, and now here comes Pac-Man 99.

The game is available exclusively on the Switch for those with an online subscription. The game lets players do what Pac-Man does best, eat Power Pellets then eat ghosts. Once players eat the pellets, the ghosts turn into a Jammer Pac-Man, which goes after opponents and slows them down, and the field goes from 99 entrants to just one winner. That makes the game pretty intense for players.

The game is available free for subscribers, while optional DLC adds CPU mode, time attack, and custom themes. Some of the themes reference classic Bandai games that you know and love. The themes are available for $2 each, while players can buy the additional modes in a $15 add-on, or just get all of the extras at once for the price of $30. This is certainly a new take on the classic arcade game from the 80s and it looks like a lot of fun too.

Pac-Man 99 just launched on the Switch and is available right now if you need your Pac-Man fix. Go get it right now.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals