OYeet NEX Pro massage gun 50% off

If you are searching for a professional massage gun you may be interested in the OYeet NEX Pro which has launched via Indiegogo and raised over $300,000 thanks to over 2,500 backers with still 11 days remaining. The massage gun comes complete with eight professional attachments and is capable of running for up to 240 minutes on a single charge.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $142 or £105 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the OYeet NEX Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the OYeet NEX Pro massage gun project view the promotional video below.

“Our team is back and bringing you the OYeet NEX Pro with more power, more amplitude, and more professional attachments in an elevated, premium package. Our goal is simple: We want to build the best professional massage gun on the market.”

Breakthrough Your Limit with OYeet NEX Pro

“OYeet NEX Pro reduces inflammation and muscle tension by 50% faster, breaks up those pesky knots after hard training & increases the blood flow of muscle tissue into the circulation for quick recovery, and speeds up rehab within 2 minutes.”

“It is capable to break up scar tissue and adhesions to restore your muscles and provides an exceptional percussive massage & reactivates all your muscles and keeps you moving every day with a 50% deeper tissue relaxation.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the massage gun, jump over to the official OYeet NEX Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals