Overwatch’s Cross-Play Feature Is Live

Overwatch is playable on multiple platforms like PCs and consoles, but these players were never able to play together. The good news is that a few weeks ago Blizzard announced that support for cross-play would be coming soon and now it is here thanks to the latest patch.

The patch notes say, “Cross-Play is now here, allowing players on different platforms to group up and play Overwatch together! All console players are required to make a Battle.net account and link it to their console account.” So be aware that console players who do not have a Battle.net account will need to make one to play.

Even if you do not intend to use cross-play, Blizzard says that console players will still need to create an account. We should also note that cross-play won’t be available in all game modes, specifically Competitive. Cross-play will only support Quick Play, Arcade, and Custom.

Blizzard says that Competitive mode will still split players up based on their platforms, so console players will be matched with other console players, and the same will happen to PC gamers. This is to help keep things fair since both console and PC gamers play using different peripherals. There are some who argue that the keyboard and mouse are more accurate and would give PC players an advantage over console gamers. This keeps things fair.

Source Ubergizmo

