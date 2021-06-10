Overwatch is getting crossplay support

At last, five years after its initial release, crossplay is finally coming to Overwatch. Fans have been waiting for this. Blizzard will soon start beta testing the feature, allowing players on all platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch, to play with one another.

If you want to use the feature, you will have to create a Battle.net account if you don’t already have one and link it to your Xbox, PSN or Nintendo account. This is actually something that Blizzard will now require Overwatch players to do whether they plan to take advantage of crossplay support or not, just so you know.

Another thing to note is that any collection content you earn on one system won’t carry over to another platform. So if you were hoping for that, that is bad news. Crossplay will also work for all game modes other than Competitive. How it will work is, Blizzard will put console players in one pool and PC players in another. Blizzard says that it’s doing this for balance reasons. More good news is that Blizzard will give everyone who links their accounts together before the end of the year a free golden loot box. That is a great reason to check it out.

Source Engadget

