Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV Won’t Launch In 2021

A few years ago during BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard announced some sequels for their franchises. This included Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV. It has been about two years since those announcements, which means that we should be able to expect them soon you would think.

Sadly, if you were hoping to see these games released this year, you might be heartbroken to learn that it will not be happening. According to a tweet by Geoff Keighley, during Activision Blizzard’s earnings call, the company said that they do not expect either game to be released this year.

This is not very surprising when you think about it. Blizzard is known for taking their time with games as they like to get it right instead of rushing titles out. As far as Diablo IV, there is also Diablo Immortal that has yet to be released, and Blizzard will most likely want that to be released first before Diablo IV so it will not distract gamers from the new titles.

We don’t know when either game will be released, but 2021 seems like it is out of the question, so 2022 is the next earliest possible timeframe we can look forward to for these two popular franchise games.

Source Ubergizmo

