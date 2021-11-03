Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV are delayed indefinitely

Activision Blizzard is again delaying Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV. This comes after months of problems at its Blizzard Entertainment subsidiary stemming from a sexual harassment lawsuit the State of California filed in July. The publisher announced the news during its recent third-quarter 2021 earnings call that it’s pushing the games back to give the teams working on them more time. At least they are looking at quality first.

“While we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year, we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV than originally envisaged,” the company emphasized.

The company did not share a revised release date for the titles. “These decisions will push will push the financial uplift that we had expected to see next year,” Activision said. “But we are confident that is the right course of action for our people, our players, and the long-term successes of our franchises.”

Blizzard unveiled Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV wy back at Blizzcon 2019. At the time, both games were in early development, but the expectation was that it would release them sometime in 2021. Not anymore. Hopefully this is the last of the delays for these awesome titles.

Source Engadget

