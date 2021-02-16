Overcooked: All You Can Eat coming to PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC

Overcooked fans will soon be able to create some awesome kitchen chaos on platforms other than PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Overcooked: All You Can Eat includes both games and all DLC, and it will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on March 23rd for $40. It arrived on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S last year.

You can pick your character from a roster of over 80, including the Swedish Chef from The Muppets (still free for a limited time), as you play through over 200 levels. The game runs at 4K and 60 frames per second if your console or PC supports it (sadly it’s locked to 30 fps on Switch, but that is not unexpected.). You can also expect more accessibility options as well as an assist mode as well.

All You Can Eat brings online play to the original Overcooked for the very first time. The party game will soon receive a cross-play update, so no matter which platform you and your family and friends are playing on, you’ll be able to have fun with loved ones while trying to assemble and serve dishes. This opens up the popular game so that many more people can enjoy it together.

Source Engadget

