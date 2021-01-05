Over 1 Billion Calls Made On WhatsApp On New Year’s Eve

WhatsApp is one of the biggest messaging platforms there are right now. According to an announcement by Facebook, WhatsApp’s parent company, for New Year’s Eve in 2020, over 1 billion voice and video calls were made through the app. That is very impressive.

The company says that over 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on that day alone, making it the most ever calls made in a single day since WhatsApp was launched. This is a 50% increase compared to the same day in 2019, so there has been amazing growth. The company has to be very happy with those high numbers.

With the pandemic and governments advising people to not have large gatherings, it’s not very surprising that people are turning to virtual methods of “meeting” each other, and WhatsApp seems to be benefiting from this time. The app only supports voice and video calls made through the mobile version of WhatsApp.

However, there is some evidence in the beta version of WhatsApp that suggests that voice and video calls could be coming to the desktop version soon as well, although when this will happen exactly is anyone’s guess. It could be a good feature for those who primarily use the app.

