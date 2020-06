ROTO-Q 360 rotisserie designed for your home oven from $65

A new mechanical rotisserie has launched via Kickstarter and already raised nearly $300,000 thanks to over 2400 backers with still 25 days remaining on its campaign. The ROTO-Q 360 rotisserie requires no electricity, fuel or gas to turn allowing you to prepare rotisserie cooked meat inn your existing oven. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the portable and affordable 360 degree rotisserie which is now available via Kickstarter.

Early bird pledges are available from $65 offering a considerable $40 saving off the recommended retail price of $105. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020

“We have engineered a durable, convenient option for rotisserie chicken. Taking up minimal space, ROTO-Q 360 self-rotating, automating the entire rotisserie process so that all you need to do is set it up, turn it on, and let it do its job. ROTO-Q 360 does not need any power, gas, or fuel to run, so you never need to worry about keeping any tanks filled or charged either. This is the ultimate in rotisserie convenience – putting healthy deliciousness always within your reach. You can enjoy rotisserie all day long if you want to, and if you are thinking about trying out a new, healthy diet, it may just be the right way to do so! “

“Breathe new life into your cooking appliances and start producing 5-star quality, rotisserie-style fare in your very own home with the ROTO-Q 360. The ROTO-Q 360 has been engineered to fit into any home. If you own an oven – and everyone owns an oven – you can put ROTO-Q 360 into your kitchen. This is a portable device that you can set up as you need it, even carting it off somewhere else for the night. “

Source : Kickstarter

