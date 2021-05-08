FILMATIC wireless outdoor projector hits Kickstarter

FILMATIC is a small truly portable outdoor projector, that is not only waterproof and drop resistant but also equipped with wireless connectivity allowing you to enjoy movies and video whenever you may be. Launched via Kickstarter this week the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 150 backers with still 37 days remaining.

Weighing just 200 g the outdoor projector is finished with an all metal casing and equipped with DLP display technology, autofocus and is capable of projecting an image up to 120 inches in size. The integrated rechargeable battery is capable of providing up to 2.5 hours of playback and the small projector is powered by the Android 8 operating system.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $329 or £244 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the FILMATIC campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the FILMATIC outdoor projector project view the promotional video below.

“Outdoor Projector reimagined. Meet the world’s smallest & rugged outdoor projector by FILMATIC. With an all-metal body design, IPX6 water resistance, and Bluetooth speaker outdoor lantern built-in, FILMATIC is the perfect portable projector you need for outdoor activities or daily leisure.”

“FILMATIC’s design is inspired by armored vehicles and incorporates elements of ammunition boxes. The collision of classic, retro and industrial style brings a random, unruly and wild FILMATIC. Amazingly lightweight yet powerful, FILMATIC is a super portable wireless outdoor projector that smaller than an avocado! Only 200g ,easily throw the FILMATIC into your bag or a pocket for every outdoor adventure.”

“A real outdoor device is capable of handling various harsh environments. The shell is made of high-density aluminum alloy with one-time die-casting process, making FILMATIC sturdy and seamless. It is more durable than traditional projectors with plastic casings.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the outdoor projector, jump over to the official FILMATIC crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

