OnlyFans bans sexually explicit conduct

It looks like OnlyFans will ban users from uploading photos and videos with “sexually explicit conduct” as of October 1st. Although the company will block sex acts, nudity is still allowed as long as creators follow OnlyFans’ Acceptable Use Policy. The changes are due to pressure from payment providers and banking providers, who don’t like the content.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and the continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans told Engadget.

The company will have more details soon and it will “actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.” Uploads to OnlyFans are checked by human moderators, but it may still be hard to enforce this at first.

OnlyFans has over 2 million creators that share exclusive content with paid subscribers. Many of the top creators on the platform sell nude or sexually explicit photos and videos. Many sex workers have done well and relied on revenue from the site. This will hit them hard. It might harm the site too.

Earlier in the year, OnlyFans released a mobile and TV app that features fitness, cooking, comedy, music and other types of content from its creators, but there’s no nudity. It will be interesting to see how they do after this.

Source Engadget

