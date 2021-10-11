OLED Nintendo Switch Comes With A Preinstalled Screen Protector

If you want to buy the new OLED Nintendo Switch, it appears that Nintendo has been nice enough to preinstall a screen protector. You may not even notice it’s there, but if you so, don’t peel it off. This is something that Nintendo is warning about in the Switch manual.

This screen protector is designed to be an anti-shatter protective measure because, unlike the older Switch modes that use a plastic display, the OLED Switch actually has a glass display therefore the screen protector helps prevent the glass from shattering if it ever gets broken.

This is noteworthy because this saves users from having to make an additional purchase for a new screen protector, but if you want your own screen protector for some reason, you’ll have to install it on top of the existing screen protector.

The company has even confirmed that installing your own won’t be a problem. The anti-shattering film will not interfere with the screen protector so you should be able to install an extra one without any problems. Nintendo actually sells their own first-party screen protectors for the OLED Switch, although it is priced at $20 which is a bit expensive compared to third-party alternatives. It is nice to know the Switch comes with one though.

Source Ubergizmo

