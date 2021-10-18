Official Creeper Minecraft Gaming Chair

Themed gaming chairs are nothing new, but this one is unique. It looks like Microsoft and Mojang have collaborated with Secretlab on a Minecraft chair. The Minecraft Edition Titan Evo 2022 includes the game logos of course, but it’s also made to look like you’re sitting on one of the game’s Creepers. This is absolutely perfect for Minecraft fans.

Unlike the in-game Creepers, this chair shouldn’t explode and ruin your day. This is Secretlab’s first special-run chair to use the company’s SoftWeave Plus fabric, which promises to blend durability with comfort. That way you won’t have to worry quite so much about spills or tears ruining your gaming throne. No one likes that to happen to their throne after all.

You can pre-order the Minecraft gaming chair right now starting at $549 for small and regular versions, and $599 for XL. That is pretty expensive for any chair, especially a special edition, so you might want to be sure your love of the game is true. If it is, though, the expense might be worth it to improve your comfort and posture for those long night world-building sessions. This will show everyone that you truly love the game and are the biggest fan.

Source Engadget

