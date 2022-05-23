Obi-Wan Kenobi Hits Fortnite This Week

Many have speculated that Obi-Wan Kenobi could be making his way to Fortnite soon. After all, the upcoming Disney Plus show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, starts this week and Disney and Fortnite have a history of collaborating ahead of big releases of movies or TV shows. Plus, Obi-Wan’s lightsaber is already in Fortnite as it was one of four added to the game during its May Fourth Star Wars Celebration.

Well, now it’s official: Obi Wan is coming to Fortnite He’ll hit the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. That’s just in time for the Disney Plus show, which begins the next day.

The Outfit is what you’d expect, but there are other items available in the Fortnite Item Shop too:

Desert Essentials Back Bling (included with the outfit)

Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe

Jedi Interceptor Glider

Obi-Wan’s Message Emote

These items will be available individually or together in a bundle. This package also includes the Kenobi, Surrounded Loading Screen. Also, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup starts on Sunday, May 22, and will be a battle royale duos tournament. You can earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early. Robocop was also recently added to Fortnite, as well as Scarlet Witch.

Source and Image Credit Gameinformer

