NVIDIA’s Noise Cancellation Works With Any GeForce GPU

NVIDIA’s GPUs can do a lot these days. The company has introduced some pretty cool features like noise cancellation as an exclusive feature to the company’s RTX series of GPUs, but it gets better. NVIDIA has recently updated the app and the feature, called RTX Voice, is now simply called Noise Removal. It is also no longer exclusive to the RTX series and as long as your computer has a GeForce GPU, you should be able to use it. This feature is very useful too.

This is great if you’re playing games and are chatting with the other players and you don’t have a quiet environment. Just be aware that there will be a performance hit when the feature is turned on. So if your GPU is not running at its best at the moment, it might not be a good idea to turn noise cancellation since it could mean a decrease in performance.

But if you’re just looking to use it just for voice/video calls then it should be pretty useful for your daily routine, although apps like Discord have pretty good noise cancellation built in these days. Still, this might be worth looking into as a decent alternative.

Source Ubergizmo

