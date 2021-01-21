NVIDIA Shield TV supports PS5 and Xbox Series X/S controllers

NVIDIA’s Shield TV is the company’s powerful set-top box if you aren’t aware. It can now pair with the Xbox Series X and S gamepads, also the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. Gamers have been waiting for this feature and it arrives as part of the Shield 8.2.2 software update, which also includes support for Control 4 home automation systems, as well as Discovery+ and Noggin’s streaming apps.

To connect the controllers just turn on the Shield’s Bluetooth discovery mode, and then either press the pairing button on your Xbox controller, or the PlayStation and Share/Clip buttons on the DualSense. Pretty standard stuff.

We can’t believe that it took so long for NVIDIA to add support for these new gamepads, since they already support PC pairing. It’s here now. This is great if you have one of the next-gen systems and also want to use in NVIDIA’s GeForce Now streaming service. Playing Cyberpunk 2077 via cloud streaming may be better than the broken version that’s currently on consoles. NVIDIA says that the Shield update also adds the December 2020 Android security patch, and better IR volume support for the Shield remote with Denon receivers. It is better late than never for this long overdue update.

Source Engadget

