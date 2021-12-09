Now You Can Stream Spotify On Delta Airlines Flights For Free

Long flights can be boring. Being stuck in a metal can in the sky can be a nightmare for some, which is why there is in-flight entertainment. It helps you pass the time. But what if you’re not a fan of the in-flight movies? Well, you can bring your own entertainment on your phone or tablets.

And if you just want to listen to some music and pass the time away, you’ll be happy to learn that for the holiday season, Delta Airlines and Spotify are teaming up to offer free music streaming. The offer will last until January 19th, 2022, so you’ll have a little over a month to take advantage of it if you plan to travel anywhere using Delta during that period.

Delta and Spotify previously partnered up and made Spotify’s music and podcasts available for free through Delta’s own in-flight entertainment system, but with this announcement, you will be able to stream through your own device. All you need to do is connect to Delta’s in-flight WiFi and launch Spotify.

However, your Delta flight needs to be with an aircraft that has been equipped with Viasat for internet connectivity, and since not all aircrafts have this, you may be out of luck. However, in that case, you still have Delta’s previous Spotify partnership to use.

