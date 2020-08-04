Now You Can Stream Apple TV+ Shows On American Airlines Flights

Apple TV+ has a long way to go before it can challenge Netflix or Hulu, but Apple has scored a pretty good deal with American Airlines that will help. The next time you fly American Airlines, there is a chance that you will be able to stream Apple TV+ on your mobile device.

Inflight entertainment isn’t always great, but with the ability to stream Apple TV+, passengers of American Airlines will now have a new option. All you need is an internet-ready device, like your smartphone, and you will be able to stream Apple TV+ shows. You won’t even need to pay to use American Airlines’ inflight WiFi. Sweet deal.

Just download the American Airlines app on your phone or tablet, or if you want to watch from your laptop, you can visit the company’s inflight entertainment website at aainflight.com. You also won’t need to have an Apple TV+ subscription to stream. Apple is hoping to convince customers to purchase a subscription after getting a taste of the service.

American Airlines and Apple, back in 2019, teamed up to offer free inflight streaming of Apple Music, although it was limited as passengers would need to have a subscription to Apple Music. So they have teamed up before.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals