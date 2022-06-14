Now You Can Play Xbox Games On Samsung TVs, With No Console

As smart televisions get smarter, their hardware makes them better for game streaming, basically turning them into gaming devices on their own, as long as you have the proper subscriptions.

This is why 2022 Samsung Smart TVs will be compatible with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, according to Microsoft. Just install the Xbox client app and log in. Samsung and Microsoft had already worked on making the same 100+ games accessible to Galaxy phones, and this is an extension of that.

Microsoft is exploring similar deals with other TV makers, but there are not many details at the moment. It should be noted that Samsung has more engineering resources to make this happen, while others might require help from Microsoft to make it happen. But more will be coming.

The Xbox app is compatible with Xbox game controllers connected to the TV. Other controller brands might work too and whole process is pretty straightforward.

It is great for those who rarely play because they only want to check out a few new games here and there. No doubt more TV manufacturers will join Samsung in making Xbox games playable via streaming, and hopefully gamers will love this new way of streaming games.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals