Now You Can Play PS4 Games On Your PC

Do you miss playing your PS4? Because you have been rocking that new PS5? The good news is that if you want to play PS4 games on your PC, the first and only stable PS4 emulator, Spine, has finally been released after it was announced a couple of years ago.

The emulator was announced in a YouTube video way back in 2019, so it took the developer about 2 years to finally release it to the public. There are other emulators out there, but none of them aside from Spine are ready for the public just yet.

However, while Spine can run PS4 games, it might not be able to handle everything, especially triple-A titles. Instead, it seems like this is more of an emulator for indie-based games that aren’t quite as intensive, so if you were hoping to be able to replay some triple-A PS4 titles, that isn’t happening here.

Also, you should know that Spine is purely an emulator. This means that it’s just the platform you use to play games and that if you want to look for the ROMs of the games you want to play, you’re on your own there. That is just how it goes with emulators

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals