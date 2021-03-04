Now you can make DraftKings sports bets using your Dish DVR

If you’ve ever wanted to bet on a sports event using your TV while watching the match itself as well, you now have your chance to do so. Dish has reached an agreement that brings DraftKings’ sports betting and daily fantasy features to its Hopper devices. As it’s legal where you live, of course, you can make bets on NBA, NCAA basketball and NHL teams with your DVR and tune in to see whether your predictions will pan out to make you a winner.

The DraftKings app is available to any Hopper user in eligible states, and you can use the app no matter if you are watching a game or not. And it doesn’t have to be live. So if you like to bet, this is very good news.

You can expect more beyond the Hopper access, as well. Dish’s deal will expand DraftKings to other services, like Boost Mobile’s network and Sling TV. We doubt that it’s really about someone switching to one of these services just to get easier access to betting or fantasy sports, however, the DraftKings deal could give you a reason to stay if you were thinking of leaving for a competing provider.

Source Engadget

