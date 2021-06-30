Now Alexa Can Read Stories With Your Kids

eople love Amazon’s Alexa as a great digital assistant. It can help you do important things like set reminders, alarms, and much more, but now it looks like it can even take over some of your parental duties by reading with your kids and helping them with things like their accuracy or pronunciation of certain words.

The new feature is called Reading Sidekick. Through an Echo Kids device, it will actively listen to your kids when they are reading out loud. Then Alexa and your kids will take turns reading through supported books. So if this was an activity that you used to do with your kids but you don’t have the time, Alexa will take your place. Hopefully, your kids don’t call her mommy after this.

In order to take advantage of this feature, you will need to have a subscription to Kids+ and an Echo Kids device. There are over 700 titles supported by the feature, which is not a lot when you consider how many children’s books are out there, but it’s a good start.

This could be a useful tool for those times when you aren’t available for your kids. That way they can still continue learning.

Source Ubergizmo

