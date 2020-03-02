No New Nintendo Switch Models Planned For 2020

Last year, there were rumors that we might see a new Nintendo Switch model that would be an upgraded model of the current Switch. Those rumors later proved to be not true. Earlier this month, those rumors surfaced again, and this time it made a bit more sense since more time had passed.

As it turns out, those rumors are wrong again. Nintendo’s CEO and President Shuntaro Furukawa said that the company has no plans to launch a new Switch model in 2020. While Furukawa acknowledges that the Switch is at the halfway point of its hardware lifecycle, he believes that they can still get more out of the current model instead of releasing a new one.

Furukawa says, “According to the conventional wisdom for dedicated video game platforms, Nintendo Switch should be entering the midway phase of the hardware lifecycle. But we believe we have built a foundation on which we can pursue further growth opportunities for Nintendo Switch.”

Last year, instead of releasing an upgraded model, Nintendo released a smaller and more portable version of the console known as the Switch Lite. They also released a newer SKU of the Switch that basically only came with a better battery life. So they are serious about that.

