No Man’s Sky update lets you adopt aliens as pets

The latest No Man’s Sky update lets you befriend and adopt wild alien creatures. And since the flora and fauna are procedurally generated, you can have some extremely weird pets. So how does it work? When you feed a creature, an interaction menu will pop up with options to milk, ride or adopt. You can have up to six companions, though you can unlock new slots for more. Companions have their own personalities and you can customize them with a new name, accessories, and even decals.

You’ll have to earn creatures’ trust over time. They’ll sometimes want food and your attention, but they can also assist you while you’re exploring by looking for resources and buildings, digging up items, hunting and showing you hazards. They can even use items like the torch and mining lasers. You can summon them or direct them with gestures. This definitely seems like a fun addition.

They will also lay eggs that will hatch to give you a brand new baby creature and you can trade eggs with other players. You can also produce unique creatures by changing the genetic material of eggs in an Egg Sequencer on a Space Anomaly. It sounds amazing to me.

Source Engadget

