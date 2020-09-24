No Man’s Sky update brings new planets, sandworms and volcanoes

Hello Games has announced another free update for the space exploration game that should make planets more varied. Update 3.0, Origins, will introduce new procedurally-generated worlds with “more dramatic, awe-inspiring scenery,”. That means a wider color palette and the possibility of thick marshes and swamps, active volcanoes, tornadoes, meteor showers, ground-based firestorms, “vegetative growths” and sporadic bolts of lightning. Sounds exciting.

It has improved its weather system too, so you can have super-clear skies and very-overcast days and everything in between. It should mix things up a bit as you are exploring. It will also add new vegetation and alien creatures that can be observed or turned into strange snacks. That’s not all. There are also sandworms and winged creatures, like beetles and butterflies, that hover close to the ground. Aliens can also have new behavior and group up into larger herds. Some planets will even have “synthetic creatures”.

The menus have been updated too, including the Analysis Visor, Discovery Page and teleporter interface, plus there are new filters added to the photo mode. If you’re playing on a powerful PC, you’ll also notice that the Ultra setting adds even more detail and draw distance to each planet. This is an amazing update.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals