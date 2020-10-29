No Man’s Sky to be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X just got another launch title and yes it’s another upgrade of an existing title, but it’s more meaningful than most of the others. Hello Games has announced next-gen versions of No Man’s Sky for the PS5 and Series X that bring more than 4K, 60 frames per second, and fast load times. Those are good but this revamp also brings 32-person multiplayer to consoles, with the ability to build “huge” bases together. Planetary exploration is now a more social experience too if you want to play it that way.

You can also expect some extra detail in the game. The procedurally generated worlds will now include thousands more plants and rocks compared to before. You’ll see greater draw distances, refined shadows, and improved lighting effects, all of which should please fans of this game.

Some updates are just for the PS5. Like more advanced haptics through the DualSense controller and immersive sound through 3D audio. Many of these upgrades should be available to PlayStation VR, as well.

Hello Games promises crossplay with all other platforms, and upgrades are free from PS4 to PS5 just like from Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S. It is nice to have another title for the console.

Source Engadget

