No Man’s Sky gets PS4, Xbox One and PC crossplay

No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games has detailed the latest update for the space exploration game, and it’s a huge one. Starting today, No Man’s Sky will allow PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC owners to play with one another using crossplay. This comes on the same day that No Man’s Sky will join Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC. So that is pretty big news for fans of the game who want to play together.

Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray said, “A tremendous amount of work has gone into this update and the underlying technology and systems,” he said. “We’ve moved to an entirely new networking architecture, with more flexibility for the future, allowing players to play together regardless of platform.”

When you install the update, you’ll see players from other platforms appear while flying through space, exploring planets and visiting the Space Anomaly. You’ll know if someone is playing on another platform, thanks to a controller icon next to their name. You can also add those players to an in-game friends list so that you can play with them again in the future.

There are also two new options that allow players to set the game to transcribe and translate voice chat automatically and a new option to see your character’s body while playing the game in VR.

Source Engadget

