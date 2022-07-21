No Man’s Sky Endurance update focuses on fleets and freighters

Hello Games is not slowing down when it comes to No Man’s Sky. The studio just released the 20th major update called Endurance. The previous big update was Outlaws, which dropped in April. The focus this time is on the big stuff: fleets and freighters.

Hello Games has overhauled freighters. For one thing, there’s a new bridge with a quick-access teleporter that will take players to and from the new hangar fast. You can teleport between the capital ship and a fleet to carry out repairs on frigates as well, which is useful.

You can also quickly put together a space base with new parts and customizable rooms. You can grow crops in a dedicated space or add a catwalk, observation deck, or glass corridor to look out at the stars. Using the Planetary Probe freighter module, you can remotely discover all celestial bodies in a given solar system too. These are some nice updates for sure.

Players can hire captains and pilots and can even find engineers, biologists, and technicians walking around their freighter. There are new effects for black holes and visual enhancements for nebulae as well.

Asteroids are more varied in shape and size and you may see thousands of them on screen at once. Some may even have creatures on them. A new expedition called Polestar will start soon where you can take your capital ship across the galaxy on a cruise. Rewards include new base parts, a jellyfish companion, and a unique cape design. There are also new multiplayer missions.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Hello Games

