Nintendo’s President Apologizes For Joy-Con Issues

While the Nintendo Switch has been very popular, it does not mean that it did not have with its fair share of problems. In fact, later in its life, gamers were starting to discover issues with their Joy-Con controllers in the form of drifting. Despite the gamer not touching or moving the controls, the game would register it as a movement.

So during Nintendo’s financial Q&A, the company’s president has come forward to officially apologize for the issues that gamers were experiencing as a result of the drifting. In a statement made by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, he apologized, but stopped short of going into details as to how the company may (or may not) be addressing the problem.

“Regarding the Joy-Con, we apologize for any trouble caused to our customers. We are continuing to aim to improve our products, but as the Joy-Con is the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the United States and this is still a pending issue, we would it like to refrain from responding about any specific actions.”

There is a class-action lawsuit filed in the US against Nintendo over the issue. Hopefully, it means getting these controllers fixed for free at some point.

Source Ubergizmo

