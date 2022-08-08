Nintendo Won’t Be Unveiling New Hardware This Year

It’s a familiar story by now. Just like Xbox and PlayStation, Nintendo also suffers from supply issues and component shortages. This might help explain why a recent Nikkei report, relayed by Bloomberg’s game and tech writer, Takashi Mochizuki, states that there won’t be new hardware releases this fiscal year. We can’t say that this is a big surprise. All of the tech giants are struggling with this issue at the moment.

Mochizuki’s tweet reads, “There will be no new Nintendo hardware this fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. Not immediately clear whether that part of the article is from Nikkei’s own reporting or what Nintendo President, who Nikkei interviewed for the story, said.”

There have been many Nintendo fans speculating that a Switch “Pro” might release soon. Well, this flies in the face of that rumor. It looks like that’s not happening any time soon. In any event, Nintendo seems to be fine with the hardware that they have. After all, the Switch recently crossed 111 million units sold, however, overall sales are down by 22.9%. So maybe Nintendo will save any hardware announcements for after the fiscal year comes to a close. We will have to wait and see what happens.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

