Nintendo Won’t Be Announcing A New Switch Model Soon

We have been hearing rumors that Nintendo is working on a new Switch model. This is said to be the “Pro” model that will offer better performance, perhaps a mini LED display, and more. However, if you were hoping to buy a new version soon, don’t hold your breath.

A report from Bloomberg who recently covered Nintendo’s quarterly earnings meeting sheds some light on this. According to what took place during the meeting and when asked whether or not a new Switch model would be released soon, Nintendo replied by saying “not anytime soon”.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors that Nintendo could have a new Switch model coming, only to have the company then deny it. We shouldn’t be too surprised. It was recently reported that the Nintendo Switch has managed to outsell the 3DS console, and it is pretty close to catching up with the Wii, the company’s second-best-selling console to date.

So Nintendo is likely not in a rush to release a new model when the current one seems to be selling well. The company has released new models before, a new Switch model with a new battery, and also the Switch Lite which is the portable-only version of the console.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals