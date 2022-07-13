Nintendo Warns Switch Owners About The Heat

Temperatures are rising in some parts of the world and the summer heat is still hanging over North America, so Nintendo issued a heatwave warning to Switch players, suggesting the console can only be used in temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius or 95 degrees Fahrenheit. While that heat range is pretty good, no one wants to test it with their own console.

Via Nintendo Life, Eurogamer referenced Nintendo Japan’s Customer Service Twitter account, which advised that Switch owners avoid super high temperatures and keep the intake and exhaust ports unblocked. At least, if the console gets too hot, it’ll automatically go to sleep. And if you like to play using the Switch port, keep it in a cool spot. Read the tweet below:

“If you use the Nintendo Switch in a hot place, the temperature of the main unit may become high. Please use in the place of 5 to 35C. Also, if the intake and exhaust ports are blocked, the temperature of the main unit may rise. Make the air around the intake and exhaust ports better. If the temperature of the main unit becomes too high, it may sleep automatically to protect the main unit. When playing in TV mode, install the Nintendo Switch Dock in a location that does not retain heat. If there is foreign matter or dust on the air intake/exhaust port of the main unit, remove it with a vacuum cleaner. For your safety, do not disassemble the main unit.”

So keep things cool with your switch.

Source and Image Credit Gameinformer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals