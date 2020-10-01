Nintendo Wants You To Charge Your Switch At Least Once Every Six Months

If you haven’t been playing your Nintendo Switch for a long time, it might be time. Maybe you packed it away somewhere or maybe you have just been busy. However, it seems that according to a tweet by Nintendo Japan, the company is recommending that gamers charge their Switch consoles at least once every six months. You might be asking yourself why.

Well, the company is warning that consoles that go for longer than six months without charging might somehow get ruined and that when gamers try to charge it again, it won’t work after that. If you are actively playing your Switch, then likely it’s left in the dock which means that it should always be charging, so this isn’t an issue for you then.

However, there might be some gamers who are concerned about the battery life of the Switch and are worried that the console being constantly charged could degrade the battery life. This is a legitimate concern as the problem with lithium ion batteries is that over time and with constant charging and discharging, it starts to lose its maximum capacity. I guess you can’t take a break without a potential problem after 6 months.

