Nintendo Wanted Kingdom Hearts Sora In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. games feature video game characters from a variety of games and publishers, but I guess you can’t get every character that you want.

One of the unsuccessful requests from Nintendo is apparently Sora from Kingdom Hearts. This info is from a recent episode on the Kinda Funny Gamescast where former Game Informer editor, Imran Khan, claimed that Nintendo had approached Disney and asked if they could have Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Since the character isn’t in the game, we can safely say that any negotiations both companies had fell through. According to Khan, it was Disney Japan specifically that prevented Sora from being part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game. None of this can be confirmed, though, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Nintendo was interested in Kingdom Hearts being part of the lineup. What do you think? Do you think that Sora would have been a great addition to the game had they been successful? And who else would you want that isn’t in the game already? I would vote for Earthworm Jim myself since he would be perfect for the fighting game.

Source Ubergizmo

