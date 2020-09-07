Nintendo Wanted A Portable Version Of The GameCube

Nintendo makes both home and portable consoles like the Wii and DS, but it was the Nintendo Switch that finally combined both portable and home consoles into one so that gamers could choose to play their Switch on the go or play it docked to their TV in the comfort of their own home.

However, the Switch was not Nintendo’s first truly portable idea. According to some leaked documents shared on Reddit, Nintendo actually toyed with the idea of creating a portable version of the GameCube where the console was similar to that of the Nintendo Switch.

Gamers could dock the game system to a TV, but at the same time could undock it so that they could play it as a mobile console. The proposal suggested that the console might have ports that supported GameCube controllers, memory cards, AV out, and even a TV tuner, MPEG4 encoder, and wireless connectivity. That would have been amazing.

If these leaked documents are correct, they actually had the Switch years before the Switch became a reality. Who knew? The idea clearly started to take shape with the Wii U that introduced a secondary display built into its controller. Very cool to learn about this.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals