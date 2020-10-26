Nintendo To Start Selling Individual Joy-Cons For $40

If you want to buy a new Joy-Con to replace your current Joy-Con for your Nintendo Switch, you usually need to buy them in a pair, which is expensive at $80, and maybe you only need one. However, according to a tweet by the company, it looks like they will soon start to sell Joy-Cons individually.

The company says that starting on the 9th of November, they will be selling Joy-Cons individually, prices starting at $40 each. Previously, the company did sell individual Joy-Cons, but they were priced at $50 each, and they were pretty hard to come by.

This announcement would seem to suggest that gamers looking to buy standalone Joy-Con controllers will be able to find them easily and they will now be slightly cheaper. We’re not sure what is behind this change, but it could have to do with a lawsuit that Nintendo is currently facing over the drifting issue in the Joy-Cons.

If you don’t remember what the issue was, the Switch’s Joy-Cons have been found to drift over time. So the analog stick will register movement even if the user is not touching it, which can be annoying as in some cases, it can make games unplayable for you.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals